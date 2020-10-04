बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट बंद, कृष्ण भक्तों ने इस तरह दर्शन कर माना सौभाग्यशाली, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f79bd816218f6410c171905","slug":"banke-bihari-mandir-krishana-devotee-came-after-long-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094c\u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांके बिहारी मंदिर और वहां पहुंचे श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर पर आए भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर पर पहुंचे श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांके बिहारी मंदिर पर पहुंचे श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर के बाहर से फूल खरीदते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला