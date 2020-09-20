शहर चुनें
ताजमहलः ताकि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचे रहे पर्यटक...टूर ऑपरटेरों ने किए विशेष इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 01:30 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 6
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
छह महीने के बाद सोमवार (21 सितंबर) से ताजमहल और आगरा किला पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। ताजमहल के खोले जाने के कारण टूर ऑपरेटरों ने संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए कई बदलाव किए हैं। ऑपरेटरों ने तय किया है कि हर पर्यटक के आने और जाने के बाद टूरिस्ट कार और बस को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। वहीं पर्यटक वाहन में कपड़े की जगह लेदर के सीट कवर का इस्तेमाल किया गया है ताकि बार-बार सैनिटाइजेशन में परेशानी न हो। इसके अलावा चालक और यात्री सीट के बीच पारदर्शी पर्दे लगाए हैं।
 
transparent curtains tourist car tour operators tourist taj mahal

Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: ईडी की जांच में फंस सकते हैं जय के कई संरक्षक पुलिसकर्मी, हो सकता है बड़ा खुलासा

19 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
टूरिस्ट कार में लगाए लेदर के सीट कवर, पारदर्शी पर्दे
टूरिस्ट कार में लगाए लेदर के सीट कवर, पारदर्शी पर्दे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा : गेट किए गए सैनिटाइज
ताजमहल आगरा : गेट किए गए सैनिटाइज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
