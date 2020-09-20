ताजमहलः ताकि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचे रहे पर्यटक...टूर ऑपरटेरों ने किए विशेष इंतजाम

{"_id":"5f670ab28ebc3e2cc17e74c4","slug":"tour-operators-trying-to-safe-tourist-at-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915...\u091f\u0942\u0930 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
टूरिस्ट कार में लगाए लेदर के सीट कवर, पारदर्शी पर्दे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा : गेट किए गए सैनिटाइज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला