डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः फरार आरोपियों के घरों की कुर्की की तैयारी, वारंट जारी होने पर भी नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 12:59 PM IST
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
1 of 5
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल की दहेज के लिए हत्या के मामले में आरोपी ससुर डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल सहित चारों आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी गैर जमानती वारंट जारी होने के बाद भी नहीं हो सकी है। अब पुलिस ने आरोपियों के घरों की कुर्की की तैयारी की है। इसके लिए जल्द कोर्ट में प्रार्थनापत्र दिया जाएगा। 
 
dr deepti suicide case agra dr deepti suicide agra police home attachment

पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत के बाद फ्लैट में पसरा सन्नाटा
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत के बाद फ्लैट में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
