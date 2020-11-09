ताजमहलः समय से पहले खत्म हो रहे टिकट, लपकों पर नहीं लग रही लगाम!

{"_id":"5fa900158ebc3eefb908b077","slug":"tajmahal-ticket-sold-in-noon-tourist-not-visited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f, \u0932\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला