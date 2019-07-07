लपकों पर नहीं लग रही लगाम, ताजमहल पर लग रहे 'कमीशनखोरी' के दाग

{"_id":"5d217fb58ebc3e6d046f6b0e","slug":"tajmahal-commission-set-for-photographer-and-guide-lapkagiri-not-stoped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पश्चिमी गेट पर पर्यटको को जबरदस्ती सामान बेचने वालों को भगाता पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d217fb58ebc3e6d046f6b0e","slug":"tajmahal-commission-set-for-photographer-and-guide-lapkagiri-not-stoped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पर्यटकों से मोलभाव करता फोटोग्राफर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d217fb58ebc3e6d046f6b0e","slug":"tajmahal-commission-set-for-photographer-and-guide-lapkagiri-not-stoped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d217fb58ebc3e6d046f6b0e","slug":"tajmahal-commission-set-for-photographer-and-guide-lapkagiri-not-stoped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर आने वाले सैलानियों से मोलभाव करता एक लपका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d217fb58ebc3e6d046f6b0e","slug":"tajmahal-commission-set-for-photographer-and-guide-lapkagiri-not-stoped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u092a\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928\u0916\u094b\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताज महल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala