कोरोना महामारी में बदल गई ताजमहल की व्यवस्था, डिजिटल बना विश्व विख्यात स्मारक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 10:15 AM IST
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
1 of 6
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन से पहले और लॉकडाउन के बाद ताजमहल की व्यवस्थाओं में काफी बदलाव आया है। 188 दिन की बंदी के बाद खुला ताजमहल डिजिटल और टच फ्री स्मारक बन गया है। ताजमहल में प्रवेश टिकट, गोल्फ कार्ट की टिकट डिजिटल और ऑनलाइन हो गई है, वहीं, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग ऑटोमेटिक मशीन के जरिए हो रही है जिससे सैलानी मानवीय संपर्क से दूर हैं। 
 
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
ताजमहल को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
