ताजमहलः जिसकी खूबसूरती की दुनिया दीवानी, उसमें दफन हैं शाहजहां की तीन बेगम, रोचक है इतिहास

{"_id":"5f6d6b6c8ebc3ed301562b45","slug":"interesting-facts-of-tajmahal-know-history-of-shahjahan-wifes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0909\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0917\u092e, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेज धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्रों की प्रतिकृत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुनहरा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल का मुख्य गुंबद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में शाहजहां-मुमताज के कब्रों की प्रतिकृति
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल को निहारते विदेशी सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला