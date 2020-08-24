उम्मीद: ताज नगरी में जल्द छटेंगे संकट के बादल, फिर लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार, स्मारक होंगे गुलजार

{"_id":"5f43789d6a176d25c6177e60","slug":"tajmahal-agra-news-photos-of-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments-during-months-of-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926: \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091b\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला: 17 मार्च से पहले और अब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा कैंट स्टेशन: पहले और अब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा: महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला