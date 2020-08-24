शहर चुनें
उम्मीद: ताज नगरी में जल्द छटेंगे संकट के बादल, फिर लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार, स्मारक होंगे गुलजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 02:00 PM IST
ताजमहल आगरा
1 of 7
ताजमहल आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में पांच महीने के लंबे इंतजार के बाद एक सितंबर से पर्यटक सिकंदरा, फतेहपुर सीकरी, एत्माउ्ददौला आदि स्मारकों में मास्क पहनकर घूम सकेंगे। प्रशासन ने इन सभी स्मारकों में बफर जोन समाप्त कर दिया है। यह स्मारक निर्धारित समय पर खोले और बंद किए जाएंगे। हालांकि ताजमहल और आगरा किला के दीदार को अभी इंतजार करना होगा। पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े लोगों को उम्मीद है कि स्मारक खुलने से पर्यटन उद्योग पर छाए संकट के बादल छटेंगे। फिर पहले जैसी बहार आएगी। पर्यटकों से स्मारक गुलजार होंगे। 
taj mahal monuments agra fort corona impact india

ताजमहल आगरा
ताजमहल आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
