Uttar Pradesh › Agra › taj view point ticket rates will be increase soon

'व्यू प्वाइंट' से ताजमहल का दीदार होगा महंगा, जल्द लागू हो सकती हैं टिकट की नई दरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 11:46 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के महताब बाग स्थित ताज व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल निहारना महंगा होगा। मंडलायुक्त अनिल कुमार ने आगरा विकास प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों को 15 नवंबर से शुरू हुए ताज व्यू प्वाइंट पर प्रवेश करने वालों की समीक्षा करते हुए इसकी प्रवेश टिकट दर बढ़ाने के लिए निर्देशित किया है। इसके साथ ही ताज दर्शन के हिसाब से इसका समय परिवर्तन करने को भी कहा है।
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज व्यू प्वाइंट
ताज व्यू प्वाइंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंडलायुक्त अनिल कुमार
मंडलायुक्त अनिल कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
