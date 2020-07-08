शहर चुनें
ताजमहल देश के पर्यटन का आइना, उद्यमी बोले, विदेशी फ्लाइटें आने पर ही खोलें स्मारक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 10:51 AM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में 17 मार्च से बंद चल रहे ताजमहल सहित सभी स्मारकों को तभी खोला जाए जब विदेश से हवाई जहाज आने लगें और देश में सभी ट्रेनें शुरू हो जाएं। इसके पीछे उनका तर्क यह है कि स्मारक खोले जाने का फायदा तभी है जब सैलानी आएं। स्मारक खुला हो और सूना रहे तो क्या फायदा।
tajmahal foreign tourist tourist at taj mahal

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजीव तिवारी अध्यक्ष, फेडरेशन ऑफ ट्रेवल एसोसिएशन
राजीव तिवारी अध्यक्ष, फेडरेशन ऑफ ट्रेवल एसोसिएशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजीव तिवारी, गौरव चौहान सचिव, आगरा टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट फाउंडेशन
राजीव तिवारी, गौरव चौहान सचिव, आगरा टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट फाउंडेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक (फाइल फोटो)
मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
