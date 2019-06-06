शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ताजमहल के टिकट के लिए पर्यटकों को नहीं पड़ेगा जूझना, जल्द शुरू होने जा रही यह व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 01:39 PM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के टिकट के लिए पर्यटकों को अब परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा। ताज के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी गेट के साथ शिल्पग्राम में भी टिकट मिलनी शुरू हो जाएंगी। जुलाई से शिल्पग्राम में फिर से टिकट काउंटर शुरू हो रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश पर्यटन विभाग ने भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) को एनओसी जारी कर दी है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ (फाइल)
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटकों की भीड़
ताजमहल में पर्यटकों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला में लाइट एंड साउंड शो के दौरान की तस्वीर
आगरा किला में लाइट एंड साउंड शो के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा फोर्ट में मीना बाजार
आगरा फोर्ट में मीना बाजार
