ताजमहल-किला-सीकरी स्मारक बंद, फूट-फूटकर रोई महिला पर्यटक, अधूरी रह गई ख्वाहिश

{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंदी से निराश सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में खूबसूरत नजारा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेयर नवीन जैन, अपर नगरायुक्त केवी सिंह, जीएम आरएस यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7064df8ebc3ea4ca1ec830","slug":"taj-mahal-closed-tourist-weep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932-\u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e-\u0938\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुरसीकरी में तालाबंदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला