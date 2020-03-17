शहर चुनें

Bull Attack On Croud Many People Injured

सांड़ ने मचाया कोहराम, रास्ते में आए लोगों को उठाकर पटका, सड़क पर मची अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 11:47 AM IST
सांड़ के हमले में गिरा व्यक्ति
1 of 5
सांड़ के हमले में गिरा व्यक्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर घूम रहे सांड़ और गोवंश लोगों को घायल कर रहे हैं। आगरा के बल्केश्वर क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को एक सांड़ बिगड़ गया और उसने सड़क पर अफरा-तफरी मचा दी।
 
bull attack agra police balkeshwar bull attack in agra

सांड़ के हमले में गिरा व्यक्ति
सांड़ के हमले में गिरा व्यक्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल व्यक्ति को उपचार के लिए ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
घायल व्यक्ति को उपचार के लिए ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर निगम की जानवरों को पकड़ने वाली टीम
नगर निगम की जानवरों को पकड़ने वाली टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांड़ को पकड़ने के लिए रेस्क्यू चलाया
सांड़ को पकड़ने के लिए रेस्क्यू चलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ को काबू में करती पुलिसटीम
भीड़ को काबू में करती पुलिसटीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
