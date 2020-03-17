सांड़ ने मचाया कोहराम, रास्ते में आए लोगों को उठाकर पटका, सड़क पर मची अफरा-तफरी

{"_id":"5e706a158ebc3ea7f0332288","slug":"bull-attack-on-croud-many-people-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u093e-\u0924\u092b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांड़ के हमले में गिरा व्यक्ति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल व्यक्ति को उपचार के लिए ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर निगम की जानवरों को पकड़ने वाली टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांड़ को पकड़ने के लिए रेस्क्यू चलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ को काबू में करती पुलिसटीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला