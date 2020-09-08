शहर चुनें
ताजमहल खुलने के साथ 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी, ये पाबंदियां होंगी खत्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 11:11 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 8
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल और आगरा किला खुलने के साथ ही 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी। धर्मस्थल, ट्रेनिंग सेंटर, उच्च शिक्षण संस्थान पर छह माह से लटके ताले भी खुल जाएंगे। सामूहिक रूप से राजनीतिक व सामाजिक गतिविधियां फिर शुरू होंगी। छह महीने से स्मारकों में ही नहीं, पर्यटन कारोबार में भी सन्नाटा है। पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े लोगों को उम्मीद है कि स्मारक खुलने से ताजनगरी की रौनक लौट आएगी। 

taj mahal agra taj mahal unlock 4 guidelines

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिरों के पट भी खुलेंगे
मंदिरों के पट भी खुलेंगे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल का नजारा
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
