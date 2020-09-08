ताजमहल खुलने के साथ 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी, ये पाबंदियां होंगी खत्म

{"_id":"5f57184f8ebc3e60db143cdd","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-and-agra-fort-open-date-news-more-relaxation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 21 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिरों के पट भी खुलेंगे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
- फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala