ताजनगरी की सड़कों पर निकला स्वच्छता प्रेमियों का कारवां, कड़ाके की ठंड में भी नहीं रुके कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 12:41 PM IST
स्वच्छता रैली में स्कूली बच्चे
स्वच्छता रैली में स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर निगम बोर्ड के दो साल पूरे होने पर ताजनगरी की सड़कों पर स्वच्छता का संदेश लेकर जनसैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। गुरुवार सुबह कड़ाके की ठंड भी इन स्वच्छता प्रेमियों के कदम नहीं रोक सकी। स्वच्छता जन जागरण रैली में पार्षद, क्षेत्रीय लोग, व्यापारी, सामाजिक, धार्मिक, महिला संगठनों और स्कूली बच्चे शामिल हुए। 
