ताजनगरी की सड़कों पर निकला स्वच्छता प्रेमियों का कारवां, कड़ाके की ठंड में भी नहीं रुके कदम

{"_id":"5df1e5a08ebc3e87bd3e5693","slug":"swachhata-jan-jagran-rally-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वच्छता रैली में स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वच्छता रैली में शामिल लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैली में शामिल स्वच्छता प्रेमी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेंट जोंस चौराहे पर लगा जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वच्छता रैली में शामिल स्कूली बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला