परेशानी में सैलानी: न गोल्फ कार्ट मिल पा रही न शू कवर, ताजमहल के टिकट बढ़ाने पर जोर

{"_id":"5df083148ebc3e87cf3e0d53","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-ticket-price-increasing-no-golf-cart-and-shoe-cover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940: \u0928 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928 \u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0935\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
tajmahal
- फोटो : tajmahal
गोल्फ कार्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर संचालित बैटरी बस
ताजमहल पर बिना शू कवर के सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला