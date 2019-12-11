शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tajmahal Tourist Ticket Price Increasing No Golf Cart And Shoe Cover

परेशानी में सैलानी: न गोल्फ कार्ट मिल पा रही न शू कवर, ताजमहल के टिकट बढ़ाने पर जोर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 11:24 AM IST
tajmahal
1 of 6
tajmahal - फोटो : tajmahal
दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत इमारतों में शुमार ताजमहल पर अव्यवस्थाओं का आलम है। सैलानियों को शू कवर और गोल्फ कार्ट तक उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रही हैं। ये स्थिति तब है, जबकि विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए दोनों नि:शुल्क हैं। देशी पर्यटकों को तो कोई पूछ ही नहीं रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
golf cart shoe cover tajmahal tourist tajmahal ticket
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
Agra

कपड़ा व्यापारी हत्याकांडः 'रईसजादे' हत्यारोपी के खिलाफ मौसेरा भाई बना गवाह, दिया है ये बयान

11 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी
Agra

हत्या के बाद मौसेरे भाई से कहा, खून करके आया हूं, पत्नी से बोला, झगड़ा हुआ, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
पोस्टर हाथ में लेकर खड़े लोग।
Varanasi

यूपी : दुष्कर्मियों को अब मंदिरों में भी नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश, लगे पोस्टर

11 दिसंबर 2019

शालीमार ग्रांड में लगी आग
Lucknow

लखनऊः शालीमार ग्रांड की 14वीं मंजिल में लगी आग, चार फ्लोर कराए खाली, मचा हड़कंप

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Anaj mandi fire probe reveals 4 storey building each have 5 rooms with 1 machine short circuit meter
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडीः हर मंजिल पर पांच कमरे, हर कमरे में लगी थी मौत की मशीन, ऐसे लग गई आग

11 दिसंबर 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त बस और मौके पर मौजूद लोग।
Varanasi

भदोही: स्कूल बस और ट्रक में भिड़ंत से छह बच्चे घायल, चालक और एक बच्चा गंभीर

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मुख्यमंत्री ने एमन जमाल से गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मुलाकात की
Gorakhpur

IPS बनी गोरखपुर की बेटी एमन, सीएम योगी ने मुस्लिम लड़कियों के लिए बताया रोल मॉडल

11 दिसंबर 2019

ये दर्द है दिल्ली में हुए अग्निकांड में मारे गए राहुल के संतकबीर नगर रहते परिजनों का
Gorakhpur

दिल्ली अग्निकांड: 22 दिन पहले ही पैसे कमाने राजधानी गया था राहुल, नहीं जानती थी शव आएगा

11 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, सीएम आदित्यनाथ योगी
Gorakhpur

देश में मोदी, यूपी में योगी, जानिए प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री में क्या-क्या समानताएं हैं

11 दिसंबर 2019

यशवंत नगर एक्सप्रेस मंगलवार को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बाल-बाल बची
Gorakhpur

बस्ती में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बची यशवंतनगर एक्सप्रेस, इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगा चालक ने रोकी ट्रेन

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
समारोह को संबोधित करतीं राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल
Gorakhpur

बच्चों के बीच फिर शिक्षिका बन गईं राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन, बोलीं-स्कूल जाते थे तब बच्चे दिखाई देते थे

11 दिसंबर 2019

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

11 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

11 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर के युवा वैज्ञानिक शिवम पांडेय ने अपने फार्मूले को पेटेंट करा लिया है।
Gorakhpur

सिर्फ 20 रुपये में कचरे से 'पेट्रोल' बनाएगा ये युवा वैज्ञानिक, बनाने की विधि भी देखिए

11 दिसंबर 2019

yogi adityanath
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड के अजय सिंह बिष्ट कैसे बने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ? जानिए इनसे जुड़े रोचक किस्से

11 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली एनसीआर में फिर बढ़ा प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में फिर खराब हुई हवा, बढ़ी ठंड, श्वांस रोगियों को दवा साथ लेकर चलने की सलाह

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल के बाहर जमा परिजन
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: जल कर काले पड़ गए हैं घायल मरीजों के फेफड़े, भर गई है जहरीली गैस

11 दिसंबर 2019

शोहदे को पीटती महिला सिपाही
Kanpur

PHOTOS: 33 सेकेंड में 26 जूते के बाद शोहादों को महिला सिपाही ने जड़े थप्पड़, मनचलों से कराई उठक-बैठक

11 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: वकीलों ने आरोपियों का केस न लड़ने का फैसला बदला, बोले 'न्याय पर सभी का अधिकार'

11 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड में जेल भेजे गए पांच आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद हुआ ये खुलासा, एएसपी ने दर्ज किए आरोपियों के बयान

11 दिसंबर 2019

रणजी मैच
Meerut

रणजी ट्रॉफी 2019: यूपी और रेलवे के बीच कांटे की टक्कर जारी, पेसर ने झटके तीन विकेट, देखें तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2019

tajmahal
tajmahal - फोटो : tajmahal
गोल्फ कार्ट
गोल्फ कार्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर संचालित बैटरी बस
ताजमहल पर संचालित बैटरी बस
ताजमहल पर बिना शू कवर के सैलानी
ताजमहल पर बिना शू कवर के सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां ने बच्चे के साथ डाली इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीर तो लोगों ने कह दी मन की बात

सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहने वाली टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की। जिसको लेकर लोगों ने अपने जज्बात बयां किए। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए कि आखिर उस तस्वीर की इतनी चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर क्यों हो रही है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया रेप केस 1:31

निर्भया रेप केस : 4 गुनहगारों को तिहाड़ के जेल नंबर 3 में दी जा सकती है फांसी

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:18

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:33

11 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited