शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   stone throwing and Feeder Engineer Lineman beat by villagers due to power cut in bichwan

मैनपुरीः बिजली कटौती पर भड़के ग्रामीण, विद्युतकर्मियों को पीटकर फीडर पर पथराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 11:02 PM IST
नगला पाल में पथराव करने वालों की तलाश करती पुलिस
1 of 5
नगला पाल में पथराव करने वालों की तलाश करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजली कटौती से परेशान ग्रामीणों ने संसारपुर फीडर पर पथराव किया। विद्युत विभाग के अभियंता और लाइनमैन के साथ मारपीट की गई। डायल-100 पुलिस कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंची तो पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ भी हाथापाई की गई। बाद में बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे पुलिस फोर्स ने गांव में आरोपियों की तलाश की। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
engineer mainpuri police stone throw
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

भीषण गर्मी के बीच मौसम ने बदला रूख हुई बारिश
Kanpur

मौसम की मार: यूपी में भीषण गर्मी के बाद आंधी-पानी के साथ गिरे ओले, दो बच्चों समेत तीन की मौत

6 जून 2019

वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत
Dehradun

मां-पिता को पता ही नहीं दुनिया छोड़ गया जिगर का टुकड़ा, टीवी केबल हटाया और घर में नहीं पहुंचने दिया अखबार

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
मनाली में कपिल शर्मा
Shimla

मनाली की वादियों के कायल हुए कपिल शर्मा, घने जंगलों में की सैर, सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

विराट कोहली की कार का हुआ चालान
Delhi NCR

World Cup में अफ्रीका पर जीत का जश्न मना रहे थे विराट कोहली, गुरुग्राम से मिली बुरी खबर

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
मैनपुरी जिले में आई आंधी
Agra

तस्वीरें: मैनपुरी में छह लोगों की मौत, आंधी ने जमकर मचाई तबाही

6 जून 2019

operation blue star
Chandigarh

493 लोग मरे और 83 जवान शहीद, जानिए क्या था ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार, क्यों आई थी इसकी नौबत

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

एक्सीडेंट में छह मौतों के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

6 लोगों की मौत का सच, भिड़ंत के बाद घुप अंधेरे मे चीख रहे थे लोग, नहीं थी कोई मदद, सीएम ने जताया खेद

6 जून 2019

मसूरी जाने के लिए टिकट लेते पर्यटक
Dehradun

मसूरी जाने के लिए उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, बसें फुल, टिकट के लिए मची मारामारी, तस्वीरें...

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
विज्ञापन
नमाजियों को कुचलने की कोशिश करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: ईद के दिन नमाजियों को कुचलने की कोशिश करने वाला गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

6 जून 2019

after collided with van bus entered in the house premises in kullu
Shimla

तस्वीरें: वैन से जोरदार टक्कर के बाद घर में घुसी यात्रियों से भरी बस, तीन घायल

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार
Chandigarh

ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार के बाद खून से सनी थी स्वर्ण मंदिर की दीवारें और फर्श, तस्वीरों में तबाही का मंजर

6 जून 2019

Fresh snowfall in Rohtang Pass Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी की शानदार तस्वीरें, मौसम हुआ कूल-कूल

6 जून 2019

ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार
Chandigarh

जानिए उस शख्स के बारे में, कहा जाता है इनकी वजह से हुआ था ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार

6 जून 2019

स्वर्ण मंदिर के अंदर खालिस्तानी समर्थक
Chandigarh

ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार की बरसी पर खालिस्तान समर्थकों का प्रदर्शन, झड़प

6 जून 2019

इंदिरा गांधी
Chandigarh

इंदिरा गांधी ने जान गंवाकर चुकाई थी 'ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार' की कीमत, 6 अहम किरदारों में से एक थीं

6 जून 2019

साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
Kanpur

मोदी कैबिनेट की इस मंत्री ने क्यों कहा मेरा मंत्रालय बदल गया है, फिर बोल दी इतनी बड़ी बात

6 जून 2019

गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
Kanpur

यूपी के इन शहरों में लगातार बढ़ रहा तापमान, मानसून को लेकर मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

6 जून 2019

आंधी के बाद दीवार गिरने से हुई मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
Agra

आंधी का भयावह मंजर देखकर कांप गई रूंह, एटा-कासगंज में बच्ची सहित पांच की मौत

6 जून 2019

Uttarakhand Finance minister prakash pant passed away his simplicity
Dehradun

...जब पंत खुद किचन में जाकर बनाने लगे चाय, उनकी सादी जिदंगी के हैं ऐसे कई उदाहरण, पढ़ें

6 जून 2019

कंपनी बाग के सामने सड़क पर हंगामा
Meerut

छेड़छाड़ की तो मनचले का किया बुरा हाल, बाइक की चाबी निकाली और शोहदे से भिड़ गई फौजी की बहादुर बेटी 

6 जून 2019

विधानसभा भवन में भाषण पढ़ते वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत
Dehradun

यादें: आखिरी बजट भाषण में प्रकाश पंत की वो 4 पंक्तियां, जो इतिहास के पन्नों में हो गईं दर्ज

6 जून 2019

वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत(कोट में)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत की 5 खूबियां, जो सबको बना देती थीं मुरीद...

6 जून 2019

नगला पाल में पथराव करने वालों की तलाश करती पुलिस
नगला पाल में पथराव करने वालों की तलाश करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगला पाल में ग्रामीणों ने फीडर पर किया पथराव
नगला पाल में ग्रामीणों ने फीडर पर किया पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी
गांव में बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव और मारपीट के बाद नगला पाल का फीडर पर फटे पड़े कागजात
पथराव और मारपीट के बाद नगला पाल का फीडर पर फटे पड़े कागजात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगला पाल में पुलिसकर्मियों का विरोध करने के लिए एकजुट हुए ग्रामीण
नगला पाल में पुलिसकर्मियों का विरोध करने के लिए एकजुट हुए ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कैबिनेट बैठक में नहीं पहुंचकर नवजोत सिद्धू ने की बगावत, अमरिंदर पर साधा निशाना

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ खुली बगावत कर दी है। वह कैबिनेट की बैठक में नहीं आए और बड़ा बयान देकर सभी को चौंका दिया। सुनिए सिद्धू का बयान।

6 जून 2019

कैच 0:22

सैल्यूट ठोकने वाले गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल ने पकड़ा ऐसा कैच जिसने देखा देखता रह गया

6 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 3:58

आंध्र प्रदेश में जगनमोहन को कुर्सी तक पहुंचाने वाले प्रशांत किशोर अब दीदी के लिए बनाएंगे रणनीति

6 जून 2019

लोकसभा mp 5:04

सनी देओल, नुसरत जहां, अमित शाह समेत ये हैं वो चेहरे जो संसद में दिखेंगे पहली बार

6 जून 2019

वल्ड कप 0:54

वर्ल्ड कप मुकाबले में गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल का जलवा, विकेट लेने पर मनाते हैं अनोखा जश्न

6 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.