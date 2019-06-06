मैनपुरीः बिजली कटौती पर भड़के ग्रामीण, विद्युतकर्मियों को पीटकर फीडर पर पथराव

{"_id":"5cf94be7bdec22074d53d908","slug":"stone-throwing-and-feeder-engineer-lineman-beat-by-villagers-due-to-power-cut-in-bichwan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0903 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u094c\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0924\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगला पाल में पथराव करने वालों की तलाश करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगला पाल में ग्रामीणों ने फीडर पर किया पथराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव और मारपीट के बाद नगला पाल का फीडर पर फटे पड़े कागजात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगला पाल में पुलिसकर्मियों का विरोध करने के लिए एकजुट हुए ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला