आंधी का भयावह मंजर देखकर कांप गई रूंह, एटा-कासगंज में बच्ची सहित पांच की मौत

{"_id":"5cf9380ebdec22074f08ea63","slug":"five-died-in-thunderstorm-hits-etah-kasganj-latest-news-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0917\u0908 \u0930\u0942\u0902\u0939, \u090f\u091f\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी के बाद दीवार गिरने से हुई मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम पर पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी के बाद गिरा पेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में हुई तेज बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान पेड़ टूट कर गिर पड़े
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी बारिश के बाद सड़क पर गिरे बिजली के तार और जाम में फंसीं गाड़ियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला