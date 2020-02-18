फिल्म नायक की तर्ज पर फरियादी बना पुलिस अधिकारी, कानून तोड़ने वालों पर चलाया डंडा

{"_id":"5e4c028e8ebc3ef25677e74d","slug":"ssp-firozabad-gave-charge-of-co-traffic-to-a-common-man-for-two-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0902\u0921\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संपूर्ण समाधान दिवस में एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल व अन्य अधिकारीगण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
- फोटो : Facebook
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला