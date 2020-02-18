शहर चुनें

फिल्म नायक की तर्ज पर फरियादी बना पुलिस अधिकारी, कानून तोड़ने वालों पर चलाया डंडा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 09:07 PM IST
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के टूंडला में मंगलवार को संपूर्ण समाधान दिवस में शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे एक फरियादी को वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक ने फिल्म नायक की तर्ज पर दो घंटे के लिए क्षेत्राधिकारी यातायात (सीओ ट्रैफिक) बना दिया। सीओ ट्रैफिक बने युवक ने पुलिस का डंडा चलाया तो वाहन चालकों में हड़कंप मच गया। इस दौरान उसने यातायात नियमों के उल्लंघन पर कई वाहनों के चालान काटे। 
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संपूर्ण समाधान दिवस में एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल व अन्य अधिकारीगण
संपूर्ण समाधान दिवस में एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल व अन्य अधिकारीगण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
फिरोजाबाद के एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल - फोटो : Facebook
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी
दो घंटे के लिए युवक बना पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोनू
सोनू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
