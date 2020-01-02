नया साल-नई शुरुआतः एसएसपी ने खिलाया केक, सिपाही के छलके आंसू, मनाया जन्मदिन

{"_id":"5e0d905d8ebc3e87eb43d8e9","slug":"ssp-agra-bablu-kumar-celebrate-constable-birthday-on-new-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी ने केक खिलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0d905d8ebc3e87eb43d8e9","slug":"ssp-agra-bablu-kumar-celebrate-constable-birthday-on-new-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोहामंडी थाना में सिपाही दीपक का जन्म दिन मनाया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0d905d8ebc3e87eb43d8e9","slug":"ssp-agra-bablu-kumar-celebrate-constable-birthday-on-new-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी ने सिपाही को केक खिलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0d905d8ebc3e87eb43d8e9","slug":"ssp-agra-bablu-kumar-celebrate-constable-birthday-on-new-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिपाही का जन्मदिन मनाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0d905d8ebc3e87eb43d8e9","slug":"ssp-agra-bablu-kumar-celebrate-constable-birthday-on-new-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932-\u0928\u0908 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924\u0903 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी ने सिपाही को केक खिलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला