Ssp Agra Bablu Kumar Celebrate Constable Birthday On New Year

नया साल-नई शुरुआतः एसएसपी ने खिलाया केक, सिपाही के छलके आंसू, मनाया जन्मदिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 12:16 PM IST
एसएसपी ने केक खिलाया
1 of 5
एसएसपी ने केक खिलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल पर पुलिस ने नई शुरुआत की। लोहामंडी थाना में सिपाही दीपक का जन्म दिन मनाया गया। इसमें एसएसपी बबलू कुमार पहुंचे। उन्होंने सिपाही को केक खिलाया तो खुशी के मारे उसकी आंखों से आंसू छलक आए।
agra police up police ssp agra police constable
नीरज अग्रवाल का फाइल फोटो
Agra

नोटबंदी में सोना खरीदने पर चल रही थी जांच, 18 करोड़ की पेनल्टी लगने से परेशान था नीरज

2 जनवरी 2020

एक घर से उठी तीन अर्थियां
Meerut

भावुक तस्वीरें: उजड़ गया परिवार, अंतिम विदाई में उमड़ी भीड़, तीन अर्थियां देख रो पड़ा पूरा शहर

2 जनवरी 2020

नए साल पर आजाद पार्क में जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
Prayagraj

मस्ती, धमाल के बीच मना नया साल

2 जनवरी 2020

इविवि कुलपति रतन लाल हंगलू
Prayagraj

विवादों ने आखिरकार छीन ली कुलपति से कुर्सी

2 जनवरी 2020

