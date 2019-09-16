शहर चुनें

एक मां की दर्दभरी कहानी, जिसे पिता की मौत के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ गया बेटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 06:24 PM IST
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पितृपक्ष के दिन अपने पूर्वजों का श्राद्घ, तपर्ण और आशीर्वाद लेने के हैं। लेकिन, आगरा के रामलाल वृद्घाश्रम में जीवन यापन कर रहे करीब ढाई सौ महिला-पुरुष अपने पूर्वजों के लिए चिंतित हैं। वहीं एक ऐसी मां भी हैं जिनका बेटा उन्हें पिता का दाहसंस्कार करने के बाद आश्रम में छोड़ गया।
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में नीलम भाटिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम आगरा
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीलम भाटिया
नीलम भाटिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीलम भाटिया (मुकेश भाटिया का फाइल फोटो)
नीलम भाटिया (मुकेश भाटिया का फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में रहने वाले वृद्ध
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में रहने वाले वृद्ध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
