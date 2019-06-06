तस्वीरें: मैनपुरी में छह लोगों की मौत, आंधी ने जमकर मचाई तबाही

{"_id":"5cf9529abdec2207315b78af","slug":"six-died-in-mainpuri-from-thunderstorm-latest-news-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092e\u0948\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी जिले में आई आंधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी के बाद गिरी दीवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी और बारिश के चलते टूटे खंभे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में आई आंधी और बारिश के चलते टूटे पेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी में सड़कों पर लाइट जलाकर चलते वाहन चालक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी और बारिश से धंसी जमीन में फंसी वैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला