जन्माष्टमी: चांदी की गाय के दूध से होगा कान्हा का अभिषेक, भक्तों पर लुटाई जाएगी लाला की 'छीछी'

{"_id":"5d5bb6c08ebc3e898a1bbe55","slug":"silver-cow-will-do-dugdha-abhishek-of-lord-krishna-on-janmashtami-2019-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940: \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0927 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u091b\u0940\u091b\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में चांदी की गाय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भव्य रूप से सजाया गया नंदभवन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला