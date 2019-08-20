शहर चुनें

जन्माष्टमी: चांदी की गाय के दूध से होगा कान्हा का अभिषेक, भक्तों पर लुटाई जाएगी लाला की 'छीछी'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 01:29 AM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में चांदी की गाय
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में चांदी की गाय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा के जन्मस्थान मंदिर में सबसे पहले कान्हा के जन्म का अभिषेक चांदी से निर्मित गाय के 51 किलो दूध से होगा। इसके बाद दही, घी, बूरा, शहद और दूध से महाभिषेक किया जाएगा। वहीं वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में 23 अगस्त की रात 12 बजे गर्भगृह में ठाकुर जी का महाभिषेक किया जाएगा। इसके बाद वर्ष में एक बार होने वाली मंगला आरती रात 1:55 बजे की जाएगी। इस दौरान मंदिर परिसर में भक्तों पर लाला की छीछी लुटाई जाएगी। 
janmashtami 2019 shri krishna janmashtami janmashtami celebrations lord krishna birth place shri krishna janmasthan temple mathura
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में चांदी की गाय
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर में चांदी की गाय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भव्य रूप से सजाया गया नंदभवन
भव्य रूप से सजाया गया नंदभवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
