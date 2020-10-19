आगरा में खुले स्कूल, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और बैग सैनिटाइज करने के बाद मिला प्रवेश, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f8d1148d1aecd08dc2db345","slug":"schools-open-today-in-agra-with-unlock-5-guidelines","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u0925\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0917 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवालिक पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रवेश से पहले छात्रों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विद्यार्थियों के स्कूल बैग सैनिटाइज किए गए।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूल में प्रवेश के दौरान छात्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद स्कूल में मिला छात्रों को प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूल के गेट पर गाइडलाइन का बैनर चस्पा किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला