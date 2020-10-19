शहर चुनें
आगरा में खुले स्कूल, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और बैग सैनिटाइज करने के बाद मिला प्रवेश, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 09:46 AM IST
आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश
आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में सात माह बाद सोमवार को स्कूल खुले। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए व्यवस्थाओं में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र स्कूलों में समय से पहुंचे। छात्रों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई, वहीं हाथों के साथ-साथ स्कूल बैग को भी सैनिटाइज किया गया। इसके बाद प्रवेश दिया गया। 
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में नया मोड़, चश्मदीद होने का दावा करने वाले छोटू को पीड़ित परिवार ने पहचानने से किया इनकार

18 अक्टूबर 2020

Haridwar: Kumbh Mela Officer IAS Deepak Rawat Done Cleaning in Ganga River, Photos
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: कुंभ मेला अधिकारी ने गंगा में उतरकर की सफाई, कईं संगठन भी हुए शामिल, तस्वीरें...

18 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

मां ने बेटे को जहर देकर और बेटी का बेरहमी से गला घोंट दी थी मौत फिर खुद फांसी पर झूल खत्म की जिंदगी

18 अक्टूबर 2020

आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश
आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवालिक पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रवेश से पहले छात्रों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई
शिवालिक पब्लिक स्कूल में प्रवेश से पहले छात्रों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विद्यार्थियों के स्कूल बैग सैनिटाइज किए गए।
विद्यार्थियों के स्कूल बैग सैनिटाइज किए गए। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूल में प्रवेश के दौरान छात्र
स्कूल में प्रवेश के दौरान छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद स्कूल में मिला छात्रों को प्रवेश
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद स्कूल में मिला छात्रों को प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूल के गेट पर गाइडलाइन का बैनर चस्पा किया
स्कूल के गेट पर गाइडलाइन का बैनर चस्पा किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
