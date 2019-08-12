सावन के अंतिम सोमवार को भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक करने के लिए उमड़ा भक्ति का सैलाब

{"_id":"5d5111f08ebc3e6cf470a76b","slug":"sawan-2019-devotees-gathering-for-worships-of-lord-shiva-at-temples-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते श्रद्वालु
पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते श्रद्वालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते सांसद व अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर में यमुना घाट पर भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवलिंग का जलाभिषेक करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला