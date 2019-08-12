शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Agra   sawan 2019 devotees gathering for worships of lord shiva at temples in agra

सावन के अंतिम सोमवार को भगवान शिव का जलाभिषेक करने के लिए उमड़ा भक्ति का सैलाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 12:53 PM IST
पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते श्रद्वालु

पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते श्रद्वालु
श्रावण मास के चौथे और अंतिम सोमवार को आगरा और बटेश्वर के शिव मंदिरों में भोलेनाथ का जलाभिषेक करने को शिव भक्तों का जनसैलाब उमड़ा पड़ा। पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में तड़के से ही श्रद्धालुओं की कतारें लग गईं। यहां एक लाख से अधिक लोगों के पहुंचने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। 




पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते श्रद्वालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला



पृथ्वीनाथ महादेव मंदिर में पूजा करते सांसद व अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला

बटेश्वर में यमुना घाट पर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला

शिवलिंग का जलाभिषेक करते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
