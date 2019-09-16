शहर चुनें

लोगों के सिर चढ़कर बोला सांझी कला का जादू, जानिए इस अनोखी परंपरा के बारे में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 04:51 PM IST
यमुना कला
यमुना कला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में ब्रज फाउंडेशन व ब्रज संस्कृति शोध संस्थान द्वारा आयोजित ब्रह्मकुंड पर चल रहे सांझी मेले का आकर्षण सिर चढ़ कर बोला। मेले के दूसरे दिन रविवार को सांझी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। कलाकारों द्वारा बनायीं गई सुंदर सांझी ने लोगों को बरबस ही अपनी ओर खींचा। प्रतियोगिता में 45 प्रतिभागियों ने कला का प्रदर्शन किया। 
sanjhi art exhibition sanjhi mela artists
यमुना कला
यमुना कला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांझी कलाकृति
सांझी कलाकृति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांझी कलाकृति
सांझी कलाकृति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांझी कलाकृति
सांझी कलाकृति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलाकारों द्वारा बनाई गई खूबसूरत कलाकृति
कलाकारों द्वारा बनाई गई खूबसूरत कलाकृति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
