लोगों के सिर चढ़कर बोला सांझी कला का जादू, जानिए इस अनोखी परंपरा के बारे में

{"_id":"5d7f647a8ebc3e93d8447804","slug":"sanjhi-art-exhibition-in-sanjhi-mela-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u091d\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना कला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांझी कलाकृति
सांझी कलाकृति
सांझी कलाकृति
कलाकारों द्वारा बनाई गई खूबसूरत कलाकृति
