#LadengeCoronaSe: इन 'योद्धाओं' को सलाम, 24 घंटे अलर्ट, पता नहीं कब फोन आ जाए
सेहत के सैनिक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. आरती अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जूनियर रेजिडेंट अभिषेक कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट माधव अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला अस्पताल का आइसोलेशन वार्ड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला