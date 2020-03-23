शहर चुनें

Rumor If you sleep Turn In Stones Family Came Out From Home Mid Night

अफवाहः सोए तो पत्थर के हो जाएंगे, दहशत में आए परिवार, रात में घरों से निकले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 23 Mar 2020 12:19 PM IST
अफवाहों के बाद घरों से निकले लोग, जलाएं दीए और कपूर
अफवाहों के बाद घरों से निकले लोग, जलाएं दीए और कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू लगाया गया था। जनता कर्फ्यू खत्म होने के बाद आगरा में लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया। लेकिन रविवार देर रात अफवाहों का बाजार गर्म हो गया। पहले घरों के बाहर दीपक जलाने की अफवाहें चली थी अब सोते समय पत्थर के बनने की अफवाह ने खलबली मचा दी। देहात क्षेत्रों में लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए और रात भर जगार हुई।
 
rumor corona virus family stone

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अफवाहों के बाद घरों से निकले लोग, जलाएं दीए और कपूर
अफवाहों के बाद घरों से निकले लोग, जलाएं दीए और कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
