तस्वीरें: रिमझिम बारिश ने लुढ़काया पारा, सैलानियों को मिली उमस से राहत

{"_id":"5d52e4278ebc3e6d007e0dbd","slug":"rain-in-agra-tourist-relief-from-humidity-weather-forecast-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0930\u093f\u092e\u091d\u093f\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर बारिश के दौरान विदेशी सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बीच सड़कों से गुजरते वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान सड़कों से गुजरते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बीच ताजमहल का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला