शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Rain in Agra Tourist Relief From Humidity Weather Forecast Today

तस्वीरें: रिमझिम बारिश ने लुढ़काया पारा, सैलानियों को मिली उमस से राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 10:06 PM IST
ताजमहल पर बारिश के दौरान विदेशी सैलानी
1 of 5
ताजमहल पर बारिश के दौरान विदेशी सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सावन के सोमवार तो सूखे बीते, लेकिन मंगलवार को रिमझिम बारिश ने उमस से बेहाल हुए लोगों को राहत दिला दी। सावन की विदाई से ऐन पहले मानसून के बादल रिमझिम बरसे। दोपहर से शाम तक धीमी बारिश के कारण तापमान में कमी आई। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले तीन दिनों में बारिश के आसार बने रहेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
weather forecast today rain in agra taj mahal tourist
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड में कोर्ट ने विधायक और 3 पुलिस कर्मियों समेत 10 लोगों पर आरोप किए तय, ये सच आया सामने

13 अगस्त 2019

A man sits on a tree in meditative state for hours.
Lucknow

पेड़ की सबसे ऊपरी डाल पर पत्तियों के सहारे घंटों बैठे रहे 'बंदरिया बाबा', देखने के लिए लग गई भीड़, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
देश की नायिकाएं
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें- पहली महिला जासूस से लेकर पहली ऑटो चालक तक, क्या आप जानते हैं इन नायिकाओं के बारे में?

13 अगस्त 2019

छापेमारी में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़, 15 युवतियों समेत 24 गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
ड्रेस रिहर्सल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तैयारियां, देखिए यह मनमोहक तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

धमाके के बाद मच गया हड़कंप एक की मौत
Kanpur

वंदे भारत के कोच बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में तेज धमाके के साथ फटा ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर तो उड़ गए चिथड़े

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

आईएएस अधिकारी डॉक्टर सैयद सहरीश असगर
Jammu

कश्मीरः सुर्खियों में यह महिला अधिकारी, वजह है उनकी बेबाक कार्यशैली, बहुत कुछ कहती हैं तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

सराफा बाजार में सजी सोने और हीरे से बनी राखियां
Lucknow

रक्षाबंधन को लेकर सराफा बाजार गुलजार, यहां देखें- हीरे एवं सोने की राखी की कीमत

13 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
विज्ञापन
जेएनयु की दीवार
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव में पहली बार दीवारों से गायब रहेंगी ये खास चीजें, रही हैं यहां की पहचान

13 अगस्त 2019

DSP Jwali Gyan Chand dance video Viral on social media Caught Red Handed Taking Bribe by vigilance
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रिश्वत लेते पकड़े गए डीएसपी का पुराना वीडियो वायरल, मंदिर में लगा रहे हैं जमकर ठुमके

13 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
सोमवार रात हुई बारिश के बाद खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम
Jammu

खूबसूरती ऐसी कि नजर न हटे...जी हां, जम्मू का खुशनुमा मौसम किसी को भी दीवाना बना दे, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर में बकरीद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
Jammu

कश्मीर में कुछ इस तरह दिखा बकरीद का जश्न, तस्वीरें देख आप भी कहेंगे वाह...

12 अगस्त 2019

महिला ने दरोगा का गिरेबान पकड़ा
Meerut

यूपी: महिला ने पकड़ा दरोगा का गिरेबान, वर्दी फाड़ने की कोशिश, थाने में जमकर हंगामा, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

गुलशन कुमार, भंडारा स्थल की तस्वीर
Jammu

गुलशन कुमारः जब वैष्णो देवी के भक्त ने अंडरवर्ल्ड से कहा- पैसे न दूंगा, माता के दर पर भंडारा कराऊंगा

12 अगस्त 2019

बकरीद की नमाज अदा करता बच्चा
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ ऐसी रही नए कश्मीर की बकरीद, लोग बोले-त्योहार की रौनक गायब है

12 अगस्त 2019

pm narendra Modi man vs wild show with host Bear Grylls 10 unknown facts
Dehradun

बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ पीएम मोदी ने नहीं की खतरे की परवाह, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बहुत कुछ बयां

13 अगस्त 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज हवाओं के साथ जोरदार बारिश, कई इलाकों में जलजमाव

13 अगस्त 2019

जियो
Delhi NCR

जियो गीगाफाइबर के बड़े एलान के बाद, यूजर्स के मन में उठ रहे ये 5 बड़े सवाल

12 अगस्त 2019

Kingpin of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam cancelled
Shimla

पुलिस भर्ती: ये है मुख्य सरगना जिसने रची पूरी साजिश, घर में दबिश पर पकड़े गए लाखों रुपये, अभी तक फरार

12 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता कार हादसे की रिपोर्ट 14 को कोर्ट में दाखिल करेगी सीबीआई, हुआ ये खुलासा

13 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस
Delhi NCR

न पानी, न खड़े रहने का ठिकाना, फिर भी ड्यूटी करते हैं रहना, ये है ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियों का असल हाल

13 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर कश्मीरियों ने मनाई ईद
Delhi NCR

जब अपनों से मीलों दूर कश्मीरियों ने मनाई ईद, आंखों से छलका दर्द, जताई ये चिंता

13 अगस्त 2019

ताजमहल पर बारिश के दौरान विदेशी सैलानी
ताजमहल पर बारिश के दौरान विदेशी सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बीच सड़कों से गुजरते वाहन
बारिश के बीच सड़कों से गुजरते वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
बारिश के दौरान ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान सड़कों से गुजरते लोग
बारिश के दौरान सड़कों से गुजरते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बीच ताजमहल का नजारा
बारिश के बीच ताजमहल का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हर रात रोशनी से नहाएगा संसद भवन, रात में इस तरह दिखेगा लोकतंत्र का मंदिर

अब हर रात संसद भवन एलईडी लाइटों से जगमगाएगा। मंगलवार को संसद भवन में नई रोशनी व्यवस्था का उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया।

13 अगस्त 2019

सिक्किम 2:04

सिक्किम में बदले सियासी समीकरण, चामलिंग की पार्टी के 10 विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

13 अगस्त 2019

मोदी 15:38

सुषमा स्वराज की विरासत को संभालना उनको सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगीः पीएम मोदी

13 अगस्त 2019

खेल 1:34

वेस्टइंडीज में मस्ती करते दिखे शिखर धवन और श्रेयस अय्यर, इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो किया पोस्ट

13 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 4:08

पाकिस्तान के साथ ही शुरू हो गई थी खालिस्तान की मांग

13 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited