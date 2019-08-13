स्कूल कनेक्ट टैलेंट सर्च: पंजाबी गायक जस ने सुरों से बांधा समां, जमकर थिरके दर्शक

{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक जस मानक की गानों पर थिरके दर्शक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रैंड फिनाले के विजेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूरसदन में हुआ आयोजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रैंड फिनाले में प्रस्तुति देतीं प्रतिभागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डांस में मंथन पाठक बने विजेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायन में अंशुमान ने जीता खिताब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिंपकिंस स्कूल का द आर्कन बैंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नाटक का मंचन करते प्रतिभागी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्टेज पर परफॉर्म करते पंजाबी गायक जस मानक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्टेज पर परफॉर्म करते पंजाबी गायक जस मानक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d524cff8ebc3e6ce212b79b","slug":"amar-ujala-school-connect-talent-search-grand-finale-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a: \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u091c\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंजाबी गायक जस मानक के गानों पर थिरके दर्शक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला