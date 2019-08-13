शहर चुनें

स्कूल कनेक्ट टैलेंट सर्च: पंजाबी गायक जस ने सुरों से बांधा समां, जमकर थिरके दर्शक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 11:36 AM IST
गायक जस मानक की गानों पर थिरके दर्शक
गायक जस मानक की गानों पर थिरके दर्शक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में सोमवार की शाम पंजाबी गायक जस मानक के गीतों का युवाओं पर जादू चला। अमर उजाला और उत्तम इंस्टीट्यूट द्वारा आयोजित स्कूल कनेक्ट टैलेंट सर्च के ग्रैंड फिनाले में प्रतिभागियों ने जमकर धमाल मचाया। इसके बाद जस ने विजेताओं के नाम का एलान किया। 
