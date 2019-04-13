शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra

आगरा में प्रियंका का रोड शो हुआ निरस्त, अब भाई राहुल के साथ यहां कर सकती हैं जनसभा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 03:29 PM IST
राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल)
राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल) - फोटो : Facebook/Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
फतेहपुर सीकरी लोकसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी राजबब्बर के समर्थन में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी 15 अप्रैल (सोमवार) को आ सकते हैं। दोनों नेताओं की बाह के जरार में जनसभा की तैयारी है। इसके लिए एसपीजी के अधिकारियों ने भी मुआयना किया है।
राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल)
राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल) - फोटो : Facebook/Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
राहुल गांधी व प्रियंका गांधी
राहुल गांधी व प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : ANI
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ फतेहपुर सीकरी से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राज बब्बर (फाइल)
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ फतेहपुर सीकरी से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राज बब्बर (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ भीमनगरी आयोजन समिति के सदस्य
प्रियंका गांधी के साथ भीमनगरी आयोजन समिति के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : ANI
