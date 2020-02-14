शहर चुनें

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसी: शहादत का बीता साल, यादों में जिंदा विनायकपुर का लाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 12:08 AM IST
शहीद रामवकील
शहीद रामवकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी 2019 को हुए आतंकी हमले में मैनपुरी के सीआरपीएफ जवान रामवकील शहीद हो गए थे। उनकी शहादत को पूरा एक साल हो चुका है। शहीद को याद कर परिवार और गांव के लोगों का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाता है। तो आंखों की नमी उनके बिछड़ने का अहसास भी कराती हैं। 
pulwama martyr pulwama attack martyr ram vakeel
शहीद रामवकील
शहीद रामवकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद रामवकील की पत्नी गीता देवी
शहीद रामवकील की पत्नी गीता देवी
शहीद रामवकील
शहीद रामवकील
शहीद स्मारक को नहीं है रास्ता
शहीद स्मारक को नहीं है रास्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की पत्नी और मां
शहीद की पत्नी और मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
