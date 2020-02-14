पुलवामा शहीद की बरसी: शहादत का बीता साल, यादों में जिंदा विनायकपुर का लाल

{"_id":"5e4595d28ebc3ee5f748e776","slug":"pulwama-martyr-ram-vakeel-mainpuri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940: \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932, \u092f\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद रामवकील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद रामवकील की पत्नी गीता देवी
शहीद स्मारक को नहीं है रास्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की पत्नी और मां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला