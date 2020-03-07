शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Poonam Yadav became the highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup in india

टी-20 विश्व कप में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाली भारतीय गेंदबाज बनीं आगरा की पूनम

ऋतिक चित्रांश, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 12:55 AM IST
पूनम यादव
पूनम यादव - फोटो : ट्विटर
टी-20 विश्व कप में आगरा की लेग स्पिनर पूनम यादव का बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन जारी है। इसी का परिणाम है कि वो टी-20 विश्वकप में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वालीं गेंदबाज बन गईं हैं। उन्होंने दिग्गज भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ऑफ स्पिनर आर अश्विन को पछाड़ दिया है।
