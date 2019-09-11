शहर चुनें

pm modi launches swachhta hi seva campaign in india from mathura today

कूड़ा बीनने वाली महिलाओं संग बैठे पीएम मोदी, जाना प्लास्टिक को अलग करने का तरीका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 02:34 PM IST
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
पीएम मोदी ने बुधवार को स्वच्छता की सेवा अभियान की शुरुआत की। मथुरा के पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय वेटरनेरी विश्वविद्यालय में पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कूड़ा से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं के साथ बैठकर उनसे जाना कि किस तरह वह कार्य करती हैं। महिलाओं के समूह के साथ उन्होंने बातचीत की। 
swachhta hi seva campaign pm narendra modi no plastic
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं के समूह के साथ पीएम मोदी
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं के समूह के साथ पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ani
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं से बात करते पीएम मोदी
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं से बात करते पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ani
प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली मशीन की जानकारी लेते पीएम मोदी
प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली मशीन की जानकारी लेते पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ani
मंच पर मौजूद पीएम मोदी, योगी आदित्यनाथ भाजपा के मंत्री व मथुरा की सांसद हेमा मालिनी
मंच पर मौजूद पीएम मोदी, योगी आदित्यनाथ भाजपा के मंत्री व मथुरा की सांसद हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : ani
