कूड़ा बीनने वाली महिलाओं संग बैठे पीएम मोदी, जाना प्लास्टिक को अलग करने का तरीका

{"_id":"5d78b5c68ebc3e013b284817","slug":"pm-modi-launches-swachhta-hi-seva-campaign-in-india-from-mathura-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करते पीएम मोदी
- फोटो : ANI
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं के समूह के साथ पीएम मोदी
- फोटो : ani
कूड़े से प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली महिलाओं से बात करते पीएम मोदी
- फोटो : ani
प्लास्टिक अलग करने वाली मशीन की जानकारी लेते पीएम मोदी
- फोटो : ani
मंच पर मौजूद पीएम मोदी, योगी आदित्यनाथ भाजपा के मंत्री व मथुरा की सांसद हेमा मालिनी
- फोटो : ani