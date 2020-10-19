बांकेबिहारी के पट हुए बंद तो भक्तों ने खटखटाया न्यायालय का द्वार, मंदिर खोलने की मांग

{"_id":"5f8d7f308ebc3e9b804f2742","slug":"petitions-filed-in-court-to-open-thakur-bankebihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u091f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u091f\u0916\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला