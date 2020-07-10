लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में उमड़े लोग, दो दिन के लिए सामान किया स्टॉक, टूटे सभी नियम

{"_id":"5f08a14e5abce22e2d6350ff","slug":"people-shopping-for-lockdown-grocery-store-croud-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915, \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मोतीगंज में सामान खरीदने उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08a14e5abce22e2d6350ff","slug":"people-shopping-for-lockdown-grocery-store-croud-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915, \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08a14e5abce22e2d6350ff","slug":"people-shopping-for-lockdown-grocery-store-croud-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915, \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन लागू होने से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर भीड़ उमड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08a14e5abce22e2d6350ff","slug":"people-shopping-for-lockdown-grocery-store-croud-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915, \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकानों पर लगी लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08a14e5abce22e2d6350ff","slug":"people-shopping-for-lockdown-grocery-store-croud-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915, \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुकानों पर सामान खरीदते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f08a14e5abce22e2d6350ff","slug":"people-shopping-for-lockdown-grocery-store-croud-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915, \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला