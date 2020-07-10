शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   People Shopping For Lockdown Grocery Store Croud In Market

लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में उमड़े लोग, दो दिन के लिए सामान किया स्टॉक, टूटे सभी नियम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 10:50 PM IST
मोतीगंज में सामान खरीदने उमड़ी भीड़
1 of 6
मोतीगंज में सामान खरीदने उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
55 घंटे का लॉकडाउन लागू होने से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर भीड़ उमड़ी। किराने की दुकानों पर सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ रही। लोगों में यह भी आशंका थी कि लॉकडाउन को बढ़ा न दिया जाए, इसलिए 15-20 दिन का सामान खरीदकर ले जा रहे थे। सब्जियां भी कई दिन के लिए खरीदी गईं। इस दौरान बाजारों में सामाजिक दूरी खत्म ही रही। कई लोग मास्क भी नहीं लगाए थे।
 
grocery store lockdown corona virus

मोतीगंज में सामान खरीदने उमड़ी भीड़
मोतीगंज में सामान खरीदने उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर उमड़ी भीड़
लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन लागू होने से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर भीड़ उमड़ी
लॉकडाउन लागू होने से पहले बाजारों में दिन भर भीड़ उमड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानों पर लगी लोगों की भीड़
दुकानों पर लगी लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकानों पर सामान खरीदते लोग
दुकानों पर सामान खरीदते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़
लॉकडाउन से पहले बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
