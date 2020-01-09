शहीद बेटे की मूर्ति लगवाने को चार साल से चक्कर काट रहे माता-पिता, पूर्व सैनिकों ने किया यह एलान

{"_id":"5e17282f8ebc3e87af442df6","slug":"parents-demanding-for-four-years-to-install-statue-of-martyr-son-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद गोविंद सिंह के माता-पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद गोविंद सिंह के माता-पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की अंतिम यात्रा (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद गोविंद सिंह का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की मां कमला देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला