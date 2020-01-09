शहर चुनें

Parents demanding for four years to install statue of martyr son in agra

शहीद बेटे की मूर्ति लगवाने को चार साल से चक्कर काट रहे माता-पिता, पूर्व सैनिकों ने किया यह एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 06:48 PM IST
शहीद गोविंद सिंह के माता-पिता
शहीद गोविंद सिंह के माता-पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश की खातिर आगरा के बहादुर लाल ने अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर दिए, लेकिन शहीद की मूर्ति लगवाने के लिए बुजुर्ग माता-पिता पिछले चार साल से सरकारी दफ्तरों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। मूर्ति लगने के लिए स्थल का चयन होने के बाद स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है, मगर नगर निगम के सदन में अनुमोदन नहीं हो पाने के कारण आज तक शहीद की मूर्ति नहीं लग सकी है।
