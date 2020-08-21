'मेरे पापा की चिट्ठी नेताजी को दे आ...कबतूर जा जा जा', फीस माफी के लिए अभिभावकों का अनोखा अभियान

{"_id":"5f3fd36e8ebc3e411b5419ec","slug":"parents-campaign-to-waive-off-private-school-fees-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0906...\u0915\u092c\u0924\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u091c\u093e \u091c\u093e', \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पापा संगठन के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिभावकों ने बांटे पर्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संगठन के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
'पापा' की चिट्ठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला