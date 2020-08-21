शहर चुनें
'मेरे पापा की चिट्ठी नेताजी को दे आ...कबतूर जा जा जा', फीस माफी के लिए अभिभावकों का अनोखा अभियान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 07:32 PM IST
अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे
अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में प्रोग्रेसिव एसोसिएशन ऑफ पेरेंट्स (पापा) संगठन के बैनर तले अभिभावकों ने स्कूलों के खिलाफ जन समर्थन जुटाना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत शुक्रवार को नूरी गेट से फव्वारा, रावतपाड़ा सेठ गली, लुहार गली, सुभाष बाजार, बिजलीघर में अपनी मांगों के पर्चे बांटे। फीस माफी के लिए अभियान चलाया। संगठन ने स्कूलों के उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ अभिभावकों से एकजुट होने की अपील की ।
अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे
अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पापा संगठन के सदस्य
पापा संगठन के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिभावकों ने बांटे पर्चे
अभिभावकों ने बांटे पर्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संगठन के सदस्य
संगठन के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
'पापा' की चिट्ठी
'पापा' की चिट्ठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
