शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Four feet tall cobra snake wrapped in old man hand during rescue

बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपट गया चार फीट लंबा कोबरा सांप, तस्वीरों में देखें क्या हुआ...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 08:40 PM IST
बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपटा कोबरा
1 of 5
बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपटा कोबरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा जिले के बटेश्वर में कोबरा सांप के कारण तीन दिन तक एक परिवार दहशत में रहा। करीब चार फीट लंबा कोबरा घर में घुस गया था। शुक्रवार को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग की टीम ने कोबरा को पकड़ा तो लिया, लेकिन इस दौरान ऐसा वाक्या हो गया, जिसे देखकर लोग सन्न रह गए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
cobra cobra snake rescue

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हाथी संरक्षण केंद्र में हाथी
Agra

World Elephant Day: यमुना किनारे हाथियों का बसेरा, संरक्षण केंद्र में आजाद जिंदगी जी रहे 'गजराज'

11 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Travel

दिल्ली से बहुत पास है दिल को सुकून देने वाला ये टूरिस्ट प्लेस, जहां प्रवासी मेहमान करेंगे स्वागत

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Best Tourist Place near Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, Ghana Bird Sanctuary Bharatpur, ghana national park
Travel

दिल्ली, जयपुर और आगरा के बीच एक ऐसी जगह, जहां आपका स्वागत करते हैं प्रवासी मेहमान

2 दिसंबर 2019

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: badrinath and kedarnath Highway Closed, Tourist Stuck, Photos
Chamoli

भूस्खलन से बदरीनाथ हाईवे बंद, 50 वाहन फंसे, केदारनाथ जा रहे 150 यात्री भी रास्ते में रुके, तस्वीरें...

21 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली, और जानें जीवन में तरक्की के शुभ योग
kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली, और जानें जीवन में तरक्की के शुभ योग
हिमाचल में भारी बारिश ने बरपाया कहर।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में भारी बारिश से निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर के चार पिलर गिरे, मकान क्षतिग्रस्त, गोशालाएं ढहीं

21 अगस्त 2020

happy hartalika teej
Gorakhpur

सुहागिनें पति की दीर्घायु के लिए आज रखेंगी हरतालिका तीज व्रत, ये है पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हरतालिका तीज 2020।
Basti

Hartalika Teej 2020: सुहागिनों ने रखा पति की दीर्घायु के लिए तीज का व्रत, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे की पूजा-अर्चना

21 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे का भांजा शिव तिवारी
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के फरार भांजे ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, बिकरू कांड में 50 हजार रुपये का है इनामी

21 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
विज्ञापन
अभिभावकों ने बाजार में बांटे पर्चे
Agra

'मेरे पापा की चिट्ठी नेताजी को दे आ...कबतूर जा जा जा', फीस माफी के लिए अभिभावकों का अनोखा अभियान

21 अगस्त 2020

सन्या ढींगरा
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल की बेटी सन्या को अमेरिकी कंपनी में मिला साढ़े 42 लाख का पैकेज, घर से करेंगी काम

21 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली, और जानें जीवन में तरक्की के शुभ योग
kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली, और जानें जीवन में तरक्की के शुभ योग
रामगढ़ताल झील।
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां दिखता था 'जुहू चौपाटी' जैसा नजारा, देखिए अनलॉक के बाद कैसे बदल गई तस्वीर

21 अगस्त 2020

एक बार फिर शुरु हुई संजीत के शव की तलाश
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड: एक बार फिर से शुरू हुई संजीत के शव की तलाश, मोबाइल बरामद नहीं मिली लाश

21 अगस्त 2020

डॉ. योगिता की फाइल फोटो
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांडः बेटी को बचाने आए परिवार को मिली उसकी लाश, हत्या पर पिता ने बताई पूरी कहानी

21 अगस्त 2020

Doctor yogita murder
Agra

डॉक्टर हत्याकांड: योगिता की पोस्टर्माटम रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शव पर ये सब देख डॉक्टरों का पैनल भी हैरान

21 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: कार में बैठते ही आग बबूला हो गई थी वो, कहा था मैं तुमसे नफरत करती हूं, मेरी जिंदगी से...

21 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: शादी के सवाल पर योगिता ने आरोपी को मारा थप्पड़, चिल्लाकर कहा था, नहीं..नहीं..

21 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: पल भर में खत्म कर दिया 11 साल का रिश्ता, पिता बोले-वो ब्राह्मण, उससे कैसे करता बिटिया की शादी

21 अगस्त 2020

जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता गौतम की फाइल फोटो
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांडः हाथ में मिले बाल बनेंगे अहम सुबूत, मोबाइल से खुलेंगे राज

21 अगस्त 2020

योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

योगिता गौतम हत्याकांड: आरोपी डॉक्टर ने 'खौफनाक' तरीके से ली जान, पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ खुलासा

21 अगस्त 2020

Kushinagar encounter
Gorakhpur

डकैतों के साथ मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए थे पिता, अब बेटा ले रहा बदला

21 अगस्त 2020

घटना के मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

पत्नी और सास की धारदार हथियार से गला रेत बेरहमी से की हत्या, आरोपी का मन नहीं भरा तो किया ये घिनौना काम

21 अगस्त 2020

योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Kanpur

जिस मेडिकल अफसर ने की जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता की हत्या उसके पिता को राष्ट्रपति दो बार कर चुके सम्मानित

21 अगस्त 2020

बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपटा कोबरा
बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपटा कोबरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा
कोबरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा का फन पकड़े बुजुर्ग
कोबरा का फन पकड़े बुजुर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा रेस्क्यू
कोबरा रेस्क्यू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा पकड़कर बीहड़ में छोड़ा
कोबरा पकड़कर बीहड़ में छोड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited