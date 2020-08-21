बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपट गया चार फीट लंबा कोबरा सांप, तस्वीरों में देखें क्या हुआ...

{"_id":"5f3fe3cc8ebc3e3cee2e118e","slug":"four-feet-tall-cobra-snake-wrapped-in-old-man-hand-during-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुजुर्ग के हाथ में लिपटा कोबरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा का फन पकड़े बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा रेस्क्यू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोबरा पकड़कर बीहड़ में छोड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला