ठंड का असर: ताजमहल पर वीकेंड में पर्यटकों का ग्राफ गिरा, इतने लोगों ने किया दीदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 03:40 PM IST
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
1 of 7
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड के कारण ताजनगरी में पर्यटकों का ग्राफ गिर गया है। स्थिति यह है कि वीकेंड में भी ताजमहल के दीदार के लिए कम पर्यटक आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को सिर्फ 17 हजार पर्यटकों ने ही ताजमहल का दीदार किया। जबकि इससे पहले शनिवार को 20 हजार से अधिक पर्यटकों ने ताजमहल देखा था।
taj mahal tourists cold wave fog
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म कपड़े पहने हुए पर्यटक
गर्म कपड़े पहने हुए पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डब्ल्यूटीओ टीम ने किया ताज का दीदार
डब्ल्यूटीओ टीम ने किया ताज का दीदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटक
पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाया घना कोहरा
ताजमहल में छाया घना कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शनिवार को छाया घना कोहरा
शनिवार को छाया घना कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में बैठे पर्यटक
ताजमहल में बैठे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
