Murder Of His Cousin Brother Accused Send Jail

खुलासाः बाइक पर लाश रखकर पांच किलोमीटर दूर फेंकी, पत्नी से बात करने पर भाई की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 10:01 AM IST
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी विजयपाल
1 of 5
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी विजयपाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में 12 दिसंबर से लापता चल रहे डौकी क्षेत्र के नगला टांक निवासी युवक की हत्या कर शव को बोरे में डालकर झरना नाले के पास फेंक दिया गया था। हत्या उसके तहेरे भाई ने पत्नी के साथ मिलकर अपने घर पर की थी। हत्या के आरोपी तहेरे भाई विजयपाल को बुधवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। उसने जो घटनाक्रम बताया वो बेहद सनसनीखेज है। पढ़िए पूरा हत्याकांड...
young man murder police phone call crime news
