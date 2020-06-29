दो नदियों को पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए 65 किमी तक खोदाई, 1500 मजदूरों को मिला रोजगार

{"_id":"5ef983748ebc3e43163217da","slug":"mgnrega-laborers-dug-65-km-to-revive-two-rivers-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 65 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u094b\u0926\u093e\u0908, 1500 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खोदाई करते मनरेगा मजदूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef983748ebc3e43163217da","slug":"mgnrega-laborers-dug-65-km-to-revive-two-rivers-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 65 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u094b\u0926\u093e\u0908, 1500 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूखी पड़ी उटंगन नदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef983748ebc3e43163217da","slug":"mgnrega-laborers-dug-65-km-to-revive-two-rivers-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 65 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u094b\u0926\u093e\u0908, 1500 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef983748ebc3e43163217da","slug":"mgnrega-laborers-dug-65-km-to-revive-two-rivers-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 65 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u094b\u0926\u093e\u0908, 1500 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांसद राजकुमार चाहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef983748ebc3e43163217da","slug":"mgnrega-laborers-dug-65-km-to-revive-two-rivers-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 65 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0916\u094b\u0926\u093e\u0908, 1500 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उटंगन नदी में मनरेगा मजदूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला