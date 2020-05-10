Mother's Day 2020: 'खाकी' के साथ निभा रहीं ममता का फर्ज, बच्चे बढ़ा रहे योद्धा मां का हौसला

{"_id":"5eb798938ebc3e90b12dfb14","slug":"mother-s-day-2020-children-proud-of-the-corona-warrior-mothers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mother's Day 2020: '\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094c\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने बच्चों के साथ महिला पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसपी मनीषा सिंह और उनका बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी के साथ अलका ठाकुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी आरोही के साथ वंदना शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी अपेक्षा के साथ संजय कुमारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला