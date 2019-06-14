तस्वीरें: स्मार्ट सिटी का ये हाल, 'मौत' के लिए खुले पड़े मेनहोल

{"_id":"5d035fe78ebc3e249f4ff0a8","slug":"menhole-open-in-city-of-taj-nagar-nigam-and-jal-sansthan-officer-not-take-responsibility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932, '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर की प्रमुख सड़क पर खुला मेनहोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d035fe78ebc3e249f4ff0a8","slug":"menhole-open-in-city-of-taj-nagar-nigam-and-jal-sansthan-officer-not-take-responsibility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932, '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर की प्रमुख सड़क पर खुला मेनहोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d035fe78ebc3e249f4ff0a8","slug":"menhole-open-in-city-of-taj-nagar-nigam-and-jal-sansthan-officer-not-take-responsibility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932, '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर की सड़क पर खुला मेनहोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d035fe78ebc3e249f4ff0a8","slug":"menhole-open-in-city-of-taj-nagar-nigam-and-jal-sansthan-officer-not-take-responsibility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932, '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा के मेयर नवीन जैन
- फोटो : डेमो
{"_id":"5d035fe78ebc3e249f4ff0a8","slug":"menhole-open-in-city-of-taj-nagar-nigam-and-jal-sansthan-officer-not-take-responsibility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932, '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर की प्रमुख सड़क पर मेनहोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला