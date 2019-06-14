शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: स्मार्ट सिटी का ये हाल, 'मौत' के लिए खुले पड़े मेनहोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 02:28 PM IST
शहर की प्रमुख सड़क पर खुला मेनहोल
शहर की प्रमुख सड़क पर खुला मेनहोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर में जगह-जगह मौत के गड्ढे खुले हुए है, अधिकारी इनको लेकर अंजान बने हुए हैं। अगर कोई शिकायत भी दर्ज कराता है तो कोई उसकी सुनने वाला नहीं है। आलम यह है कि शहर में सड़क किनारे बने मौत के गड्ढे बंद नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। शहर में जल निगम की ओर से सीवर लाइन तो डाल दी गई है, लेकिन उसका जलकल विभाग रखरखाब नहीं कर पा रहा है।
