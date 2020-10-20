हाईटेक नकलची: एमबीबीएस के छात्रों को सीनियर करा रहे थे नकल, पकड़े गए तो बोले- माफ कर दो

{"_id":"5f8efea28ebc3e75047ce432","slug":"mb-bs-students-cheating-by-chinese-device-during-examination-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0928\u0915\u0932\u091a\u0940: \u090f\u092e\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u0932, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एमबीबीएस के छात्रों के पास से मिली डिवाइस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकल के मामले में जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकल के मामले में जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्रों के पास से मिली चीनी डिवाइस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमबीबीएस की परीक्षा में नकल करते पकड़े गए छात्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला