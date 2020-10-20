शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   MBBS students cheating by Chinese device during examination in agra

हाईटेक नकलची: एमबीबीएस के छात्रों को सीनियर करा रहे थे नकल, पकड़े गए तो बोले- माफ कर दो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 01:54 AM IST
एमबीबीएस के छात्रों के पास से मिली डिवाइस
1 of 5
एमबीबीएस के छात्रों के पास से मिली डिवाइस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के खंदारी कैंपस में मंगलवार को डिवाइस के जरिए नकल करते पकड़े गए एमबीबीएस के छात्रों ने पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें सवालों के जवाब केंद्र के बाहर से उनके सीनियर साथी दे रहे थे। इसके लिए पहले से तैयारी की गई थी। डिवाइस ऑनलाइन मंगाई थी। ये सभी चीन निर्मित डिवाइस हैं। परीक्षा शुरू होने से पहले ही नकल का इंतजाम कर लिया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh mbbs students chinese device munnabhai mbbs mbbs students cheating

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: खाक छानती रही पुलिस, सउद, महफूज का कोर्ट में सरेंडर, दो आरोपी अभी भी फरार

21 अक्टूबर 2020

prayagraj news : धूमनगंज के कन्हईपुर में पूर्व विधाय विजमा यादव के भाई और भू-माफिया राम लोचन यादव का मकान पीडीए ने ध्वस्त कर दिया।
Prayagraj

exclusive : पीडीए की ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई में माफिया को लगी 400 करोड़ की चोट

21 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
मंदिर के बाहर युवती ने किया हंगामा
Agra

'मुझे ठाकुरजी ने बुलाया, मैं दर्शन करके ही जाऊंगी', बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर युवती का हंगामा

21 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
Ballia

दुर्जनपुर हत्याकांड:मुख्य आरोपी की पुलिस रिमांड पर सुनवाई आज, रेवती पुलिस ने सीजेएम कोर्ट में पेश की अर्जी  

21 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
12 साल बाद किशोरी के जिंदा मिलने का मामला
Jalaun

जालौन केस: जावित्री को देख चौंक पड़े नई बस्ती मोहल्ले के लोग, कोई बोला बिटिया तो कोई साध गया चुप्पी

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Fourth day of Ramleela in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

राम को वन जाते देख भाव विभोर हुए दर्शक, फिल्मी कलाकारों से जीवंत हुई रामलीला, तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु (फाइल)
Agra

फिलहाल बंद रहेंगे बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, प्रबंधक का आदेश निरस्त करने से कोर्ट का इनकार

20 अक्टूबर 2020

chirag paswan
Bihar

नीतीश पहले ही चुनाव हार चुके हैं। नीतीश राज में बिहारियों की इज्जत गिरी। मेरा मुकाबला भाजपा से है

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
nitish kumar bihar cm
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने कहा, 'कुछ लोगों को कुछ ज्ञान नहीं है और दावा कर रहे हैं'

20 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन।
Gorakhpur

सावधान, इस बैग में 'बम' है, सूचना मिलते ही गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर मचा हड़कंप!

20 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
17 किलो की गोभी के साथ किसान परिवार।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: किसान ने उगाई 17 किलो वजन की बंदगोभी, कृषि वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान

20 अक्टूबर 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Ballia

Ballia Shooting Incident: वो बयान जिनसे विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कराई फजीहत, भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी बेहद नाराज

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद दमकलकर्मी
Meerut

तस्वीरें: मेरठ में पेंट की अवैध फैक्टरी में भीषण आग, धमाके के साथ फटे कैमिकल से भरे ड्रम

20 अक्टूबर 2020

माथा टेकतीं व लोगों से मुलाकात करतीं मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी का गांधी परिवार पर हमला, वकीलों ने शिकायत पत्र सौंपकर लगाया ये आरोप...

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Durga temple of kushinagar
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में इस मंदिर को पुरातत्व विभाग ने किया है संरक्षित, जानिए क्या है इसमें खास

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बाएं विनय शंकर तिवारी और दाएं राजेश त्रिपाठी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बसपा विधायक ने कृषि योग्य भूमि को बंधक रखकर लिया बैंक से ऋण, इस भाजपा नेता ने भेजा था सीबीआई को पत्र

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

जान पर भारी पड़ सकता है मनमाना होम आइसोलेशन, जानिए डॉक्टर क्या दे रहे हैं सलाह

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बहनें शुभि और शिवि
Lucknow

नौकरी और पढ़ाई के साथ अपनी सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी निभा रहीं ये बहनें, नशे के खिलाफ लड़ रहीं जंग

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बिकरू कांड की जांच
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड के आरोपियों की जांच, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला मामला, अधूरे दस्तावेज से बने 580 असलहा लाइसेंस

20 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस कांड
Aligarh

हाथरस मामले में नया मोड़, एक आरोपी के नाबालिग होने की खबर, परिजनों ने किया दावा

20 अक्टूबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

कपड़ा बाजार में उमड़ी ग्राहकों की भीड़, कारोबारियों ने शुरू किए ये ऑफर, तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

संगीता हत्याकांड: पूर्व सैनिकों की चेतावनी, पांच दिन में दरोगा को जेल भेजें, नहीं तो...

20 अक्टूबर 2020

एमबीबीएस के छात्रों के पास से मिली डिवाइस
एमबीबीएस के छात्रों के पास से मिली डिवाइस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकल के मामले में जांच करती पुलिस
नकल के मामले में जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकल के मामले में जांच करती पुलिस
नकल के मामले में जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्रों के पास से मिली चीनी डिवाइस
छात्रों के पास से मिली चीनी डिवाइस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमबीबीएस की परीक्षा में नकल करते पकड़े गए छात्र
एमबीबीएस की परीक्षा में नकल करते पकड़े गए छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X