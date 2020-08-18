'ओम नम: शिवाय' मंत्र से हुआ 91 किलो चांदी लूट का खुलासा, ऐसे लुटेरों तक पहुंची पुलिस

{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाशों से मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने 14 घंटे में किया लूटकांड का खुलासा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस (वारदात वाले दिन की तस्वीर)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुठभेड़ की जगह पड़ी चांदी की बोरी और बाइक, पकड़े गए बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरेशाम ओवरब्रिज पर हुई थी लूट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुठभेड़ की जगह पड़ी बदमाशों की बाइक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजी ने थपथपाई पुलिस टीम की पीठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुठभेड़ की जगह पर पड़ी बदमाशों की बाइक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3bf0018ebc3e3c9f33732b","slug":"mathura-up-news-robber-arrested-within-hours-after-police-got-a-clue-in-loot-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0928\u092e: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f' \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 91 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u091f\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुए दो लुटेरे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला