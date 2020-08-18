शहर चुनें
'ओम नम: शिवाय' मंत्र से हुआ 91 किलो चांदी लूट का खुलासा, ऐसे लुटेरों तक पहुंची पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 08:57 PM IST
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाशों से मुठभेड़
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाशों से मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कहते हैं अपराधी कितना भी शातिर क्यों न हो वो कोई न कोई सुराग छोड़ ही जाता है, जिससे कानून के हाथ उस तक पहुंच ही जाते हैं। मथुरा जिले में 91 किलो चांदी लूटने वाले लुटेरों तक पुलिस इसी तरह पहुंची। जिस स्कूटी को बदमाशों ने सराफ के नौकर से लूटा था, उसकी चाबी पर ओम नम: शिवाय लिखा हुआ था। स्कूटी को यमुना में फेंकने के बाद बदमाश की जेब में उसकी चाबी रखी रह गई। इस चाबी से पुलिस लुटेरों तक पहुंच गई और गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए पूरा मामला...
mathura loot case om namah shivay 90kg silver loot police encounter

यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाशों से मुठभेड़
यहीं पर हुई थी बदमाशों से मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने 14 घंटे में किया लूटकांड का खुलासा
पुलिस ने 14 घंटे में किया लूटकांड का खुलासा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस (वारदात वाले दिन की तस्वीर)
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस (वारदात वाले दिन की तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ की जगह पड़ी चांदी की बोरी और बाइक, पकड़े गए बदमाश
मुठभेड़ की जगह पड़ी चांदी की बोरी और बाइक, पकड़े गए बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरेशाम ओवरब्रिज पर हुई थी लूट
सरेशाम ओवरब्रिज पर हुई थी लूट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ की जगह पड़ी बदमाशों की बाइक
मुठभेड़ की जगह पड़ी बदमाशों की बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी ने थपथपाई पुलिस टीम की पीठ
आईजी ने थपथपाई पुलिस टीम की पीठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ की जगह पर पड़ी बदमाशों की बाइक
मुठभेड़ की जगह पर पड़ी बदमाशों की बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुए दो लुटेरे
मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुए दो लुटेरे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
