शौर्य के दम तोड़ते ही टूट गई पीड़ित परिवार की उम्मीद, अब कैसे होगा चार मौतों का राजफाश

{"_id":"5e11d9c18ebc3e87b75cafee","slug":"mathura-bullion-trader-family-death-mystery-update-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092b\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिवार के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी नीरज अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कार में मिले तीनों के शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शौर्य का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीरज अग्रवाल के पिता व अन्य परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी नीरज अग्रवाल (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी शलभ माथुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला