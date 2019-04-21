शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   lok sabha elections 2019 bjp candidate prem singh shakya spend rs 26 lakh

लोकसभा चुनावः भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने मुलायम सिंह को इस मामले में पीछे छोड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 04:33 PM IST
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
1 of 5
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए चल रहे प्रचार में भाजपा ने इस बार खुलकर खर्चा किया तो वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी पीछे रही। चाहे कुल चुनावी खर्च की बात हो या फिर वाहनों की दोनों ही मामलों में भाजपा ने दिल खोलकर खर्चा किया है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
2019 lok sabha elections lok sabha elections 2019 mulayam singh yadav
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव में किस सीट पर बदल रहे समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पढ़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोहित शेखर की पत्नी
Delhi NCR

रोहित शेखर की हत्या में क्यों गहरा रहा है अपनों पर पुलिस का शक, ये हैं 4 कारण

21 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर का घर
Delhi NCR

एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित के कातिल को कैमरों के बारे में पता थी ये बात, इसलिए रची खौफनाक साजिश!

21 अप्रैल 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
HP Board 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
भाजपा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस-आप के संभावित गठबंधन की डोर में उलझी भाजपा, नई दिल्ली सीट पर मिलेगा सरप्राइज!

21 अप्रैल 2019

पुलिस ने स्टंटबाजों पर फटकारी लाठियां
Meerut

शब-ए-बरात: आधी रात में स्टंटबाजों पर चला पुलिस का डंडा, देखिए ये तस्वीरें

21 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस हादसे में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
Kanpur

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस हादसे में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों पलटी ट्रेन, सच आया सामने!

21 अप्रैल 2019

फर्रुखाबाद में चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

PHOTO: केवल 17 मिनट में खेल गए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

21 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

बाबा रामदेव ने शुरू की अनोखी मुहिम, राष्ट्रवाद को लेकर तैयार कर रहे 'योद्धाओं की फौज'

21 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर
Delhi NCR

घर में ही था रोहित शेखर का कातिल ! मां उज्जवला ने बताई ऐसी बातें जो कर रहीं इस ओर इशारा

20 अप्रैल 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
HP Board 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
मां चिंतपूर्णी में दर्शनों के लिए पहुंचे श्रद्धालु
Shimla

तस्वीरें: चिंतपूर्णी में उमड़ा श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब, दर्शनों के लिए लगीं डेढ़ किमी लंबी लाइनें

21 अप्रैल 2019

पटरी से उतरने के बाद ताश के पत्ताें की तरह बिखर गई पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस रेल हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें, जब आधी रात को 127 किमी. की रफ्तार में पलटे 10 डिब्बे

21 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
पियूष का पोस्टमार्टम के समय पसीज गया था डॉक्टरों का दिल
Kanpur

दर्दनाक हत्या: गुप्तांग काटा फिर शव क्षतविक्षत किया, आखिर इतनी नफरत क्यों !

21 अप्रैल 2019

विधायक अशोक सिंह चंदेल ने लगाया जनता दरबार
Kanpur

उम्रकैद की सजा के बाद हत्यारे विधायक ने लगाया जनता दरबार, वो नरसंहार आज भी इस परिवार को रुलाता है

21 अप्रैल 2019

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा
Kanpur

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा: दर्दनाक मंजर बयां करती ये तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2019

खाई में गिरा मैक्स वाहन
Dehradun

खाई में गिरते ही मैक्स वाहन के उड़े परखच्चे, अंदर से छह लोग, मच गई चीख-पुकार, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

21 अप्रैल 2019

रेस्टोरेंट में लगी आग
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: चाऊमीन में छौंका लगाते ही 100 साल पुरानी इमारत के रेस्टोरेंट में लगी आग, ऐसे बची सबकी जान

21 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha election 2019 : Nirahua nomination photos in azamgarh with rickshaw
Varanasi

आचार संहिता की खूब उड़ी धज्जियां, जब नामांकन करने पहुंचा 'निरहुआ रिक्शावाला'

21 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर
Delhi NCR

तकिये में छिपा है रोहित की मौत का राज, सच सामने लाने के लिए पुलिस ने सुरक्षित रखा दिल

20 अप्रैल 2019

पूनम सूद
Chandigarh

जुनून और कड़े संघर्ष से मिलता है मुकाम, वरना फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में टिकना बेहद मुश्किलः पूनम सूद

21 अप्रैल 2019

ट्रक से टक्कर में बस के उड़े परखच्चे
Agra

एक्सप्रेसवे हादसा: 'पलक झपकते' ही आई मौत, उड़े बस के परखच्चे, मंजर देख सहमे लोग

21 अप्रैल 2019

नाले की सफाई करते मेयर के पति
Dehradun

मेयर के पति ने संभाला शहर की सफाई का जिम्मा, देखिए कैसे नगर निगम के बाहर की नाले की सफाई...

21 अप्रैल 2019

नवजात की मौत
Dehradun

भीषण अग्निकांड में जिंदा दफन हो गया 16 दिन का नवजात, बिलखते रहे मां-पिता, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

21 अप्रैल 2019

Loksabha Election 2019 : Akhilesh yadav property fact after nomination
Varanasi

अखिलेश यादव के नामांकन के दौरान हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शपथ पत्रों से सामने आई ये बात

21 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
सपा प्रत्याशी मुलायम सिंह यादव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
सपा प्रत्याशी मुलायम सिंह यादव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेम सिंह शाक्य
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.