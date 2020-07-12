'पाकिस्तानी आफत' ने की फसल चट, टिड्डा दल से नुकसान को किसानों ने उठाई मुआवजे की मांग

{"_id":"5f0acfe860d46007d050de1d","slug":"locusts-tiddi-attacks-in-bah-village-near-mp-border-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u091f, \u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e \u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टिड्डी दल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल ने बाजरा की फसल को चट कर डाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ों पर बैठे टिड्डी दल को मारने के लिए दवा छिड़कते दमकलकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ों पर टिड्डी दल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी तरह पेड़ों और पौधों पर बैठता है टिड्डी दल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला