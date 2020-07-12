शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Locusts Tiddi Attacks In Bah Village Near Mp Border Agra

'पाकिस्तानी आफत' ने की फसल चट, टिड्डा दल से नुकसान को किसानों ने उठाई मुआवजे की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 02:30 PM IST
टिड्डी दल
1 of 5
टिड्डी दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पाकिस्तान से आया टिड्डी दल फिरोजाबाद-मध्यप्रदेश की सीमा पर सटे गांवों के लिए मुसीबत बना है। टिड्डी दल ने बाजरा की फसल चट कर दी है। किसानों ने मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर आवाज उठाई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE और NEET परीक्षा में कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी रैंकिंग, एक्सपर्ट फैकल्टी से जानें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
pakistani locust group locust locust swarm locust attack locusts

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

File share tool app
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के टीपू सुल्तान ने अपने हुनर से चीन को दिया जवाब, ये एप तैयार कर सिखाया सबक

12 जुलाई 2020

रुड़की बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग
Dehradun

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर: उत्तराखंड का रुख कर सकते हैं वेस्ट यूपी के बदमाश, बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग तेज

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
दुर्दांत विकास दुबे और पन्ना यादव। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे के साथ ही गोरखपुर के इस बदमाश का भी हुआ था काम तमाम, अब उसके साथियों की कुंडली खंगाल रही पुलिस

12 जुलाई 2020

कोख के सौदागर गैंग की सरगना नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागरः राहुल से पुलिस करेगी ये चार सवाल, खुलेगी अस्मिता से जुड़ी हर कड़ी

12 जुलाई 2020

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Puja

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
sachin pilot
Jammu

क्या सियासी जहाज बदलेंगे सचिन पायलट? जानिए पढ़ाई से लेकर लव लाइफ के बारे में सबकुछ

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
विशेष

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: क्या वारदात की साजिशकर्ता है नवविवाहिता, तीन दिन के अंदर होगा खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kanpur encounter
विशेष

Exclusive: क्या तत्कालीन एसएसपी ने दिया था विकास दुबे को संरक्षण, सीओ की अनदेखी में फंसे आईपीएस अनंतदेव

12 जुलाई 2020

लॉकडाउन
Agra

लॉकडाउन: एक बार फिर ठहरी जिंदगी, बाजारों में सन्नाटा, सड़कें सूनसान, तस्वीरों में देखें ब्रज का हाल

12 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान परिसर का मुख्य द्वार बंद
Agra

लॉकडाउनः श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान और द्वारिकाधीश के दर्शन नहीं कर सकेंगे भक्त, मंदिरों के पट बंद

12 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather News: झमाझम बारिश से हर तरफ पानी-पानी, घरों में कैद हुए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Puja

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
सोशल डिस्टेसिंग नियम को नजरअंदाज करते लोग।
Gorakhpur

इस लापरवाही से गोरखपुर में बढ़े कोरोना के मरीज, अब दो मंडलों में पहले पायदान पर

12 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur lockdown: हर चौराहे पर पहरा देती रही पुलिस, गलियों से हाईवे तक पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

दादी के पास पहुंचा विकास दुबे का बेटा
Kanpur

दादी से लिपटकर फफक पड़ा विकास दुबे का बेटा, रोते हुए बोला- एक बार मां से मिलवा दो

12 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Lockdown Visuals From kashipur city
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: इस शहर में दोबारा लगा संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन, बाजार से लेकर गली-मोहल्लों तक में सन्नाटा, तस्वीरें...

12 जुलाई 2020

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

लॉकडाउन का असर: हवा की गुणवत्ता में दिखा बड़ा फर्क, दो महीने बाद मिली 'सेहतमंद सांस'

12 जुलाई 2020

शहर में सन्नाटा
Meerut

लॉकडाउन: हर तरफ सन्नाटा, सड़कों पर सिर्फ पुलिस, तस्वीरों में देखें पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल

12 जुलाई 2020

शेख वसीम बारी, बशीर अहमद और उमर बारी की हत्या
Jammu

वसीम बारी की हत्या के बाद आतंकियों की एक और साजिश, भाजपा से जुड़े और हमदर्दी रखने वालों को ये धमकी

12 जुलाई 2020

प्रियंका गांधी और पीसीएस अफसर मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
Ballia

EO अधिकारी आत्महत्या: प्रियंका गांधी का सीएम योगी को खत, लिखा- मामले में पारदर्शी जांच कर मिले परिवार को न्याय

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: बिकरू की महिलाएं बोलीं, अब पुलिस कर रही परेशान, जांच के नाम पर धड़ल्ले से घर में घुस आते हैं

12 जुलाई 2020

अमर दुबे
Delhi NCR

गुंडागर्दी छोड़ना चाहता था अमर दुबे, एनकाउंटर से पहले विकास के साथ हुई थी बहस

12 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे के साथ गुड्डन
Kanpur

कानपुर पुलिस की कहानी में बड़ा झोल, गुड्डन गैंग का गुर्गा, पोस्टर भी जारी, पर वांछित नहीं

12 जुलाई 2020

Leopard Killed Old age Women in Haldwani, Dead Body recovered, Photos
Dehradun

महिलाओं के झुंड से बुजुर्ग महिला को घसीटकर ले गया तेंदुआ, मच गई चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरें...

12 जुलाई 2020

टिड्डी दल
टिड्डी दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टिड्डी दल ने बाजरा की फसल को चट कर डाली
टिड्डी दल ने बाजरा की फसल को चट कर डाली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ों पर बैठे टिड्डी दल को मारने के लिए दवा छिड़कते दमकलकर्मी
पेड़ों पर बैठे टिड्डी दल को मारने के लिए दवा छिड़कते दमकलकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ों पर टिड्डी दल
पेड़ों पर टिड्डी दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी तरह पेड़ों और पौधों पर बैठता है टिड्डी दल।
इसी तरह पेड़ों और पौधों पर बैठता है टिड्डी दल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited