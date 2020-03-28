शहर चुनें

Lockdown Agra: गरीब और असहायों को घर-घर जाकर खाना बांट रही पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 01:15 PM IST
आगरा पुलिस
आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में गरीब और असहाय लोगों को पुलिस घर-घर जाकर खाना बांट रही है। देहात में इरादतनगर सहित कुछ जगह यह व्यवस्था शुरू हो चुकी है। पुलिस अब पूरे जिले के गरीब और असहायों की सूची तैयार कर रही है। इसके बाद पुलिस के वाहनों से घर-घर जाकर भोजन वितरण किया जाएगा। 
आगरा पुलिस
आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुफ्त में वितरित की गई सब्जी
मुफ्त में वितरित की गई सब्जी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
